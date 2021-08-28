Court restores Uche Secondus as PDP national chairman

Uche Secondus was on Thursday Augusy 26, restored as the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) by a Kebbi state high court.

The judgement was obtained after three applicants, Yahaya Usman, Abubakar Muhammad, and Bashar Suleman filed an ex parte application dated August 25, 2021 at the Kebbi State High Court for an order for stay of execution of the suspension order issued by the Rivers State High Court on Monday August 23.

The presiding judge, Nusirat Umar ordered that the execution of a previous order barring Secondus from parading himself as national chairman be suspended, pending when the suit is heard and concluded.

Umar gave an order of interim injunction “staying the purported suspension of the first respondent pending the determination of the substantive motion on notice No. KB/HC/M.170/2021 now pending before this honourable court.”

The Judge also gave an “order granting leave to the first respondent (Uche Secondus) to continue exercising all the constitutional powers of the office of Chairman of PDP (second defendant ) as enshrined in both 1999 Constitution of Nigeria as amended and the Peoples Democratic Party’s constitution pending the hearing and final determination of applicant’s motion on notice.”

The leadership crisis in PDP deepened in the last few days, with two of Mr Secodus’ deputies laying claim to his seat.