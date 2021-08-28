Delta at 30: Amb. Mark tasks Delta Youths on Digital Skills Acquisition*

As Delta State marks 30 years anniversary, the Chairman, First Rhema Solution Limited, Amb. Mark Obi has tasked youths in Delta State on digital skills acquisition.

The ICT expert in a message to Delta Youths commended the Delta State Governor, Sen. (Dr) Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa’s efforts at reducing the rate of unemployment in the State .

According to Amb Mark, 30 years is not a joke and it is God who has kept us together as a people despite the enormous challenges confronting the country.

He noted that, the youths urgently need to depend less on Government as indisputable evidence shows dwindling public service opportunities. Our youths must be self- employed and self-reliant and this can only be achieved when digital skills acquisition training is embraced by them.

“ As Deltans celebrate 30 years anniversary, it is paramount that our youths embrace digital skills acquisition, considering the rapid evolution of technology vis-a-vis the dynamics of the labour market overtime.

In our current world completely underscored by sophisticated digital consciousness, it does not matter the kind of work we do as young persons, we just must know how to use a computer to separate and save files, to communicate with co-workers and to complete tasks that are necessary drivers for key businesses that control our world.

Being major drivers of technological revolution in South-East and South-South of Nigeria, we at First Rhema Solutions Limited (FRSL) have empowered a lot of our youths in the ICT world and there is need for more of our youths to embrace digital skills training and acquisition.

This will assist in phenomenally reducing the level of unemployment.

Necessity is upon us to let our people know that Government alone cannot provide jobs for all youths and this is why our youths must genuinely embrace technology for self-improvement and to become self-reliant.

The future belongs to the youths and as critical stakeholders, we must continue to consistently and openly speak the truth to them as well as continue to painstakingly urge them to embrace technology.

My prayers are with Delta State and my fervent prayer is that the State progresses beyond the threshold of achievements of the current administration of His Excellency, Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, he concluded.