Governor Ikpeazu Dissolves ASOPADEC Board, Appoints Sole Administrator

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has appointed Hon. Emeka Stanley sole administrator for Abia State Oil Producing Development Commission (ASOPADEC), Naija247news reports.

This follows dissolution of the commission’s board by the Governor after the expiration of its tenure on Thursday, August 26, 2021.

The Governor appreciates the Chairman and members of the Board for their services to Abia State and wishes them well in their future endeavors, Secretary to Abia State Government, Barr. Chris Ezem said in a statement made available to ABN TV.

Appointment of the sole administrator is with immediate effect.