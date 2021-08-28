It’s operational’ — Imo assembly counters Uzodimma on anti-grazing law

The Imo house of assembly says the state has an operational law against open grazing.

The assembly’s stance is contrary to that of Hope Uzodimma, Imo governor. Speaking with journalists on Thursday, the governor said Imo does not have any law against open grazing.

“I do not have any law in Imo state against anti-grazing,” he said.

“What we have done is that we are regulating grazing activities in Imo state under a partnership between our farmers and our herders.

“They signed an MoU in my office and they have agreed to work together and they have been going about their businesses without grievances.”

But Duru Johnson, spokesman of the assembly, said the law against open grazing in the state was assented to by Achike Udenwa, a former governor of the state.

Johnson, representing Ideato south constituency, said some “flaws” in the law will be amended by the current assembly.