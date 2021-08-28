Saturday, August 28, 2021
More
    AfricaPolitics

    Mali’s former interim president and PM released from house arrest

    By Naija247news
    0
    4

    Must read

    Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
    Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

    BAMAKO, Aug 27 (Reuters) – Mali’s former interim president Bah Ndaw and prime minister Moctar Ouane have been released from house arrest by the authorities who ousted them in May, a committee monitoring the post-coup transition said on Friday.

    Their detention by military officers in May marked Mali’s second coup since the overthrow of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita the previous August.

    The political upheaval alarmed regional powers and allies such as France, who feared it could delay a promised return to civilian rule via democratic elections scheduled for February 2022.

    An international body tracking this political transition has been pushing the current interim authorities to release the two from house arrest.

    The committee, which includes representatives of West African regional bloc ECOWAS and the African Union, said in a statement that it welcomed a decision to lift these restrictions.

    “The committee reaffirms its support for the process of transition in Mali,” it said.

    A representative of the Malian authorities did not reply to a request for comment.

    Reporting by Paul Lorgerie and Tiemoko Diallo Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Susan Fenton

    Previous articleUp to 48 missing after boat capsizes off coast of Senegal, says army
    Next articleTotalEnergies Mozambique LNG project may resume within 18 months, says AfDB
    - Advertisement -spot_img

    More articles

    - Advertisement -spot_img

    Latest article

    © Naija247news Media All rights reserved.

    About Us

    Popular Category

    Editor Picks

    WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com