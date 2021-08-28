Investors in the Nigeria equity market sustained the previous day’s positive rally, closing the trading week with a marginal growth of 0.02%.

The positive sentiment follows the investors’ appetite on MTNN, ZENITHBANK, FLOURMILL and 15 others.

As a result, the market performance indicators (All-Share Index and Market Cap.) increased by 8.47bps and ₦4.42 billion, representing 0.02% to close at 39,485.65 and ₦20.57 trillion, respectively.

→ Similarly, market activities closed positively, with both the volume and value of stocks traded on the exchange appreciating by 24.97 percent and 3.18 percent, respectively.

A total of 232.85 million units of shares valued at ₦1.85 billion were traded in 3,351 deals.

TRANSCORP led the volume chart, accounting for 19.38 percent of the total volume of trades, followed by MBENEFIT (12.57%), GTCO (9.49%), ZENITHBANK (7.02%), and ETRANZACT (5.94%) to complete the top five on the volume chart.

GTCO led the value chart with 33.19 percent of the total value of trade on the exchange.

→ MORISON topped the gainers’ list with price appreciation of 9.47 percent, while UNILEVER led the losers’ table with its share price declining by 10.00 percent to close at ₦13.5 after opening the day at ₦15.00.