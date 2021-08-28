PHOTO: Freed Abducted Students Seen Received By Governor Abu Sani Bello

The freed Tegina Islamiya school students who were abducted about 89days ago were today received by Governor Abu Sani Bello

in Government House, Minna.





In the company of His Chief of Staff, Alh. Ibrahim Balarabe Kagara, the Hon. Commisioner of Health, Dr. Muhammad Makunsidi and Rafi LG Chairman, Alh. Moddibo, His Excellency had previously met with the students around 1am today after their arrival and stayed with them to ensure they were doctors and nutritionists who saw to every requirement of the children.

While receiving them in Government House this afternoon, in company of the Deputy Governor, Alh. Mohammed Ketso, the Secretary to the State Government Alh. Ahmed Matane, the Chief of Staff and other senior members of his cabinet, Mr. Governor extended gratitude to every person, especially Nigerlites, for the patience they demonstrated during the difficult period, and for never relenting in praying for the safe return of the children.

Further, His Excellency congratulated security agents who worked assiduously, day and night, to ensure the safe return of the children.

His Excellency finally thanked the school teachers and most importantly the parents who lived through and endured the emotional hardship of having their children taken away from them. His Excellency regretted that it took some time for the return of the children.

Mr. Governor restated his administration’s commitment to ensuring the safety of residents of the state, announcing that all resources are are being committed to achieving this objective, and implored Nigerlites to be alive to their environment and to report suspicious activities and characters to the authorities.

Total number of 93 children were kidnapped including 2 passers-by, 92 regained their freedom and one student was sadly lost.