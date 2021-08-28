Saturday, August 28, 2021
    Politics Hinders Security Operatives From Doing Their Job – Fmr DP DSS

    By Naija247news
    The former Deputy Director, Department of State Services, Dennis Amachree, has stated that the only factor hindering security agencies from effectively performing their jobs in the nation is politics.

    He disclosed this while speaking in an interview, stating that if the agencies were to be independent, the current security issues in Nigeria would have been solved.

    “One thing I know is that the intelligence community is solid in this country but what impedes them in carrying out some of the jobs they want to do is politics, politicians because when you mix with politics security, then it becomes a big problem,” he said.

    “If these agencies are independent on their own, they should be able to do a better job but when they are under the direction of leaders that are not forthcoming or who don’t think seriously about the whole country, then we have a problem.”

