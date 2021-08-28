Presidency Launches New Anti-Corruption Unit

The management of State House, Abuja, says it will not hesitate to make an example of anyone who betrays the trust and confidence reposed in him in the course of his/her assignment.

Permanent Secretary, State House, Mr Tijjani Umar, gave the warning at the inauguration of the State House Anti- Corruption and Transparency Unit, on Thursday in Abuja.

The unit was inaugurated by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

Umar said: “We expect that the ACTU State House team that is being inaugurated today will not betray our trust and confidence, otherwise we shall be compelled to make an example of you in the event of any erring behaviour.

”I think that’s where we start from today.

“On our part, the management will lead by example.

”We are making this commitment today and hold ourselves to high standards of behaviour, so that ACTU doesn’t have to worry itself about looking at the side of management.”

He congratulated the members of the Unit, saying that they were specifically chosen out of the staff of the State House based on their integrity and overall effort in their service delivery.

He added that he expected them to assist the institution to conform by way of continuous advocacy, reporting and where necessary, enforcement and sanction.

“The subject of good governance is a straightforward one and it’s all about playing the game by the rules.

”For me, that’s the bottom line. Government activities are governed by rules and at entry point, every one of us around this table was given basic training.

“That includes understanding the Public Service Rules, as well as the Financial Regulations, and every one of us ought to, and is expected to apply the rules and be guided by them in all our transactions,” he added.

He wished them luck in their assignment.

In his remarks, the Chairman of ICPC, who was represented by Abbia Udofia, Director, System Studies in the organisation, said the creation of ACTUs in Ministries, Departments and Agencies was initiated by the ICPC in collaboration with the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) in 2001.

He explained that ACTUs was part of preventive methods in monitoring, identifying and addressing lapses in the operational systems of government establishments.

”The inauguration of the State House ACTU, is a further testament and commitment of the State House management to being at the forefront of driving the broader anti-corruption initiatives of the Federal Government,” he said.

The seven newly inaugurated members, who cut across departments of the State House, include: Gaji Usman, Chairman in Administration Department; Hadiza Haruna-Tanko, Finance and Account; Ubi Sunday, Procurement; and Ayoola Olurin, State House Clinic.

Others are Omezi Onyema, Finance and Account, Hadiza Musa, Office of the Vice President and Usman Mohammed, Maintenance.