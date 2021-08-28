Saturday, August 28, 2021
More
    Top Stories

    Scores Killed As Helicopter Shoots Passenger Boat In Rivers

    By Naija247news
    0
    9

    Must read

    Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
    Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

    A yet-to-be identified helicopter has reportedly shot at a local passenger boat travelling from Port Harcourt to Bonny in Rivers State.

    There are fears of casualties, with some occupants severely injured and rushed to the hospital.

    An eye witnesses at the Bonny-Nembe waterside where the boat took off from in Port Harcourt, told newsmen that there were casualties.

    While expressing shock over the incident, he said that the boat conveyed passengers and foodstuff.

    DivinevibezTV gathered through PUNCH how local boat that just left here to Bonny, within the Treasure Island area, a chopper or I will call it a flight helicopter, just came behind, went very low and started shooting at the wooden boat.
    “From the information we got from a boat driver, there were passengers in the boat. The boat also contained foodstuff such as garri, rice and other items.

    “Everyone knows that is the route transporting foodstuff to Bonny. Some people died in the boat,” he claimed

    When contacted, a spokesman of the state Police Command, Nnamdi Omoni, said that he had yet to get the report and asked our correspondent to call back later.

    Spokesman of the 6 Division, Nigeria Army, Charles Ekeocha, did not pick calls put across to him by our correspondent; just like his counterpart in the Nigerian Air Force, Port Harcourt, as of the time of filing this report.

    Previous articleBandits Kill One, Abduct Seven Zamfara Villagers For Failing To Pay ‘levies’
    Next articlePHOTO: Freed Abducted Students Seen Received By Governor Abu Sani Bello
    - Advertisement -spot_img

    More articles

    - Advertisement -spot_img

    Latest article

    © Naija247news Media All rights reserved.

    About Us

    Popular Category

    Editor Picks

    WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com