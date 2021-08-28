Stella Oduah: Why I Dumped PDP For APC

Former Minister of Aviation, Senator Stella Oduah has given reasons why she dumped the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to the serving senator, it is to be part of the process of changing the political narrative in the South East.

Oduah’s defection was revealed in a statement issued by APC spokesperson, Salisu Na’inna Dambatta.

The statement said the former minister was was received at a brief ceremony in Abuja on Thursday and admitted into the party by the Chairman of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) and Govermor of Yobe State, Alhaji Mai Mala Buni and the Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma and the Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege.

Speaking, Buni congratulated Oduah for joining the party and assured her of rights as all other members of the party.

According to him, Oduah “will enjoy the privileges enjoyed by all members of the party because you will have a waiver.”

In her remark, the former minister said she joined the APC family as part of the process of the changing political narrative in the South East.

Oduah assured that she joined the APC along with her multitude of supporters who have been jubilating in Anambra State.

Recall that Stella Oduah had served as minister of aviation under the Goodluck Jonathan’s administration between July 2011 to February 2014. she is currently under trial for corruption.