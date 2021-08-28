Taraba 2023: APC Will Produce Next Governor – El-Sudi

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Taraba State, Hon. Ibrahim Tukur El-Sudi, has expressed optimism that the party will win the 2023 polls and take over the mantle of leadership in the state.

He spoke with Daily Trust on Wednesday in Abuja, alleging that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s successive administrations have failed to deliver good governance in the state, adding that 2023 would be a walkover for the APC.

“The governor, Darius Ishaku, has failed the people of Taraba. He has succeeded in destroying the legacies that the previous governments put in place in the state.

“But in 2023, we will take over the reins of leadership and correct all the wrongs that the PDP-led government have done to the people of the state,” he said.

El-Sudi, a former House of Representatives member for Kurmi/Sarduana/Gashaka constituency in Taraba State, said the people of the state were happy with President Muhammadu Buhari’s social intervention programmes.

Reacting, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of Taraba State, Mr Bala Dan Abu, said Hon. El-Sudi has lost touch with happenings in the state as he was virtually living in Abuja.