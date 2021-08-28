Saturday, August 28, 2021
    VIDEO: Stella Oduah explains why she dumped PDP for APC

    By Naija247news
    A former Minister of Aviation and senator representing Anambra North, Stella Oduah has defected from the People’s Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress party.
    The defection is coming ahead of Anambra State governorship election.

    The announcement of her defection made made in the presence of the caretaker national chairman of the party, Mai Mala Buni, chairman APC Anambra Campaign Council and Imo state governor, Hope uzodinma, deputy Senate president;, Ovie Omo-Agege, and the APC governorship candidate for Anambra election, Andy Uba.

