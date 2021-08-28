Where I Diasagreed With Aregbesola— Gov Oyetola

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has said the relationship between him and his former boss, who is the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, is cordial, but they only disagreed on policies.

The governor said it was not true that he had been working to discredit Aregbesola, who he served as the Chief of Staff for eight years before he handed over power to him.

Oyetola said this on Thursday while featuring on a programme, ‘Guest of the Month’ aired by the Osun State Broadcasting Corporation.

He said, “My relationship with Aregbesola is very cordial, I see him as my brother so there is nothing to it. I served him for eight years to ensure his success, so why would I be working against him?

“But when it comes to the issue of governance, yes we could have issues relating to your style and I think it is expected and it is normal.

“Minimum policy on education is 6-3-3-4 made us access fund from bodies especially UNICEF but immediately we changed the policy they all left the state. A state that needs help will do everything possible to access grants.

“There must be a periodic review of policies. I said during a debate in 2018 that no policy is rigid saying, if people say they don’t want a policy, we will review it. l will always want to do things that will be in line with what will qualify us for grants.

“People are just orchestrating what is not there between me and Ogbeni. My relationship with Ogbeni is very cordial.”

The governor said the ruling All Progressives Congress was not the only political party that had issues in the state, saying other parties had internal wranglings just like his party.

The governor said, “Anywhere you see a convergence of two to three people, there will be differences once in a while but the most important thing is that such bickering should not affect governance and delivery of dividends of democracy.”