DSS Arrested Channels TV Presenters Over An Interview With Samuel Ortom of Benue state and Commodore Kunle Olawunmi (rtd)

The state security service (SSS) arrested a channels TV Sunrise daily presenters ‘Chamberlain Usoh and Kayode Okikiolu’. According to report they where arested over purported anti-Buhari interviews.

Chamberlain Usoh and kayode Okikiolu Normally anchor shows about “Tackling National Security Challenges” on channels TV Sunrise Daily shows, meanwhile the NewsmakersNG state that they where pick up by state security service (SSS).

Their arrest is reportedly connected to the recent interviews they features Governor Samuel Ortom the Benue state governor and another guest, Commodore Kunle Olawunmi (rtd) former militry intelligence chief.

In the interview Governor Samuel Ortom, of Benue state accused President Muhammadu Buhari of promoting a fulanisation agenda, and the former military intelligence chief “Commodore Kunle Olawunmi (rtd) revealed that people who are supporting or happy in this Buhari Goverment are sponsors of Boko Haram.

Channels TV Sunrise daily’s lead anchor and producer Chamberlain Usoh, confirmed this to NewsmakersNG on the phone, according Chamberlain Usoh he did not know where they were being taken to.

We hope to get more details soon…… Stay with us