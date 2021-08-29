Edo@30: Gov. Obaseki, Pupils plant trees to secure the future

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki marked the 30th anniversary of Edo State with a Tree Planting Ceremony in Idu Village, Orhionmwon local government area of the State.

In line with the Government’s reforestation project, targeted at planting ten million trees within the next decade, the Governor stressed that the planting programme will ensure the regeneration of Edo Forest reserves for future generations.



At the event, trees were planted by Governor Obaseki, a primary six pupil of Obaseki Memorial School, Temisa Ogholaja, and other dignitaries present.

Edo SUBEB took a giant stride in 2019 to commence planting of trees in public primary schools across the state as part of co-curricular activities. Trees come with a plethora of benefits to our schools as it promotes a healthy school environment and helps to purify the air. It also helps to surround children with nature, provide shade for pupils while playing, beautify our schools and enrich the environment. So far, 554 trees have been planted in 36 schools across the state and still ongoing.

The tree planting exercise is congruent with the 4th pillar of EdoBEST 2.0 which focuses on the school environment. It has provided opportunity for environmental education, getting young children thinking about environmental conservation early. Currently, schools are being cleaned in preparation for resumption for the 2021/2022 academic session. It is our utmost priority to maintain good standards for conducive learning.

Apart from a genuine interest in the preservation of the environment, the governor has made it a priority to provide quality education to students in Edo State.

He launched the Edo Basic Education Sector Transformation (EdoBEST) programme in 2018. The programme which is focused on primary education has delivered what has been described as an “Education Miracle” in Edo State.

Through EdoBEST, technology and a new pedagogic strategy have been used to equip pupils across Edo State.

At the celebration of the third anniversary of EdoBEST, Governor Obaseki launched EdoBEST 2.0 with the intention of replicating the gains of EdoBEST to other segments of the education sector.

Deforestation is a major problem across many states in Nigeria, but tree planting initiatives have been adopted by proactive states, including Edo State, to stem the tide of climate change.