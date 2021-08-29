Sunday, August 29, 2021
More
    Top Stories

    FCT Police Nab 4 Kidnappers, Rescue Victims in Bwari, Kwali

    By Naija247news
    0
    4

    Must read

    Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
    Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

    In its sustained effort to ensure adequate security of life and properties, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has foiled abduction attempts and arrested four suspected kidnappers in Bwari and Kwali Districts at the weekend.

    A senior police officer who confirmed the developments said four victims were also rescued in different operations executed by Bwari and Kwali Police Divisions.

    The police officer who pleaded anonymity said “Immediately the police received distress calls, our anti-kidnapping teams in the two separate divisions swung into action which led to the rescue of the victims and subsequent arrest of the culprits.

    “While one victim was rescued and a suspect arrested in Bwari, three victims were rescued and three suspects arrested in Kwali by the divisions respectively.

    “The rescued victims are two women and two men.”

    “The FCT Police Command will not relent its efforts in continuing to flush out and arrest criminals within the nooks and crannies of the Capital City,” the source said.

    Previous articleEdo@30: Gov. Obaseki, Pupils plant trees to secure the future
    Next articleNYSC Member Installs Solar Inverter, Streetlights in FCT Schools
    - Advertisement -spot_img

    More articles

    - Advertisement -spot_img

    Latest article

    © Naija247news Media All rights reserved.

    About Us

    Popular Category

    Editor Picks

    WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com