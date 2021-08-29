Sunday, August 29, 2021
    ONSA Debunks Report of conflict over tenure at the Amnesty Office

    …. Calls on Stakeholders and Amnesty beneficiaries to continue to support ongoing reforms of the Programme

    The attention of the Office of the National Security Adviser has been drawn to an online news report published implying that the National Security Adviser and the Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme are ‘on warpath over tenure extension’.

    The report is false and concocted to stoke confusion and mislead the public. Therefore, stakeholders across the Niger Delta, the public and the media are advised to disregard and dismiss the report as a spurious work of journalism. The Amnesty beneficiaries are equally encouraged to continue to support the ongoing reform of the Programme.

    For the avoidance of doubt, the Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme enjoys the full support and confidence of the National Security Adviser

