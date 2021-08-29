Secondus Bows, Hands Over To Deputy

The suspended Chairman of opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has asked his Deputy Chairman (South), Elder Yemi Akinwonmi, to preside over this Saturday’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, in compliance with the second court order restraining him from presiding over meetings of the party.

In a letter he signed and addressed to his deputy, Akinwonmi, Secondus said, “I hereby request you to preside over the National Executive Committee meeting of the Party, taking place today, 28th August, 2021@ 12 noon, in my absence.”

THEWILL had reported a dramatic twist in the leadership crisis rocking the PDP as another court in Calabar, Cross River State, on Friday evening restrained Secondus from presiding over the NEC meeting of the party, scheduled for this Saturday, 28th August, 2021.

The injunction granted by a Cross River High Court also barred the PDP from allowing Secondus to function as National Chairman or preside over the NEC meeting of the party.

The interim order was issued by the court, presided over by Justice Edem Kufre, on Friday upon an application brought by a member of the party, Enang Wani, ahead of the PDP NEC.

The PDP NEC was billed to start at 12 noon Saturday at the National Secretariat of the party.

Secondus had obtained a Kebbi High Court order to reinstate him as National Chairman last Thursday following an earlier injunction obtained against him from a Rivers State High Court.

The Rivers High Court interim order, in the suit No HC/240/2021, specifically restrained Secondus from assuming the office of National Chairman of the Second Defendant (PDP).

He was also specifically barred from the NEC meeting holding on Saturday.

The NEC meeting is expected to end the Secondus era with the affirmation of plans for the National Convention now agreed to hold in October.