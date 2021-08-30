“A New Mega Party Will Emerge Before 2023 Elections’ – Prophet Ituen

A Lagos-based cleric and leader of CDM- Christ Deliverance Ministries, Prophet Ekong Ituen, had revealed that a new mega party will emerge before the 2023 general election.

According to Prophet Ituen, the birth of the third force party is to wrestle power from the ruling All Progressive Congress {APC}

Further in his revelation, Ituen stated that the new political party will be formed by some group of strong politicians who were not comfortable within the APC and PDP.

He added that the party which is on the pipeline, will be a force to reckon with in the country with intimidating agenda,

This is coming as Nigerians get ready to exercise their franchise come 2023 elections .