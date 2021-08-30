Monday, August 30, 2021
More
    Political partiesNews Feature

    “A New Mega Party Will Emerge Before 2023 Elections’ – Prophet Ituen

    By Naija247news
    0
    14

    Must read

    Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
    Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

    A Lagos-based cleric and leader of CDM- Christ Deliverance Ministries, Prophet Ekong Ituen, had revealed that a new mega party will emerge before the 2023 general election.

    According to Prophet Ituen, the birth of the third force party is to wrestle power from the ruling All Progressive Congress {APC}

    Further in his revelation, Ituen stated that the new political party will be formed by some group of strong politicians who were not comfortable within the APC and PDP.

    He added that the party which is on the pipeline, will be a force to reckon with in the country with intimidating agenda,
    This is coming as Nigerians get ready to exercise their franchise come 2023 elections .

    Previous articleVIDEO: Ghanaian Police Arrest IPOB Members
    Next articleISWAP Attacks Rann in Kala Balge in Borno State
    - Advertisement -spot_img

    More articles

    - Advertisement -spot_img

    Latest article

    © Naija247news Media All rights reserved.

    About Us

    Popular Category

    Editor Picks

    WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com