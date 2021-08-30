Bala Na’Allah: My Son’s Death is Not Worser Than Any Nigerian

Senator Bala Na’allah has reacted to the assassination of his son, Captain Abdulkarim Na’allah adding that the life of his son is not better than that of any Nigerian.

In a statement he issued on Monday, Na’allah disclosed that his son’s attackers were not armed with Guns.

The statement reads in part; “They simply gained access to his house through the roof and strangulated him. As a family, we will continue to love him even in death because he was such a wonderful person in his life.”

“His life is not better than any other Nigerian. As a family we leave everything in the hands of Almighty Allah to whom we have since surrendered in pursuit of the strength to bear the loss of Abdulkareem in our family and by the numerous calls, messages and visits we have received so far, we have every course to thank Almighty Allah for his love and mercy to the family,”

“We assure the public that though we feel greatly diminished in the manner he was killed, we shall remain steadfast in our unshakable belief in the will of Allah. We shall persevere and overcome this tragic loss of one of the finest Ambassadors of our family who has done us proud in his life.”

“We express the hope that his death will play a major role in finding solutions to the problem facing our great Nation.”

Senator Na’Allah represents Kebbi South in the Senate .