Captain Abdulkarim Bala Na’Allah Assassinated By Gunmen (Pictures)

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have assassinated Captain Abdulkarim Bala Na Allah, who is the eldest son of former Deputy Majority Leader in the 8th Senate, Bala Na’Allah.

The newly married pilot was discovered dead in his bedroom today.

An aide to Senator Na’Allah, Alhaji Garba Mohammed said Abdulkarim was tied and strangled by the killers.

“The killers took his vehicle and personal belongings.They gained entrance to the house through the roof behind the house and entered his section through the ceiling”, he said.

Muhammad also said a neighbour’s security guard had noticed the gate of the deceased’s home opened and raised the alarm which led to the discovery of the remains of the pilot.

According to him, the funeral prayers for the pilot held today.

He was buried thereafter at Unguwan Sarki cemetery in Kaduna.

Abdulkarim was the first son of Senator Na’Allah from Kebbi State.

The former Deputy Senate Leader it was also gathered is out of the country at the moment. Bala Na’Allah represents Kebbi South in the Senate.

AIT

Some Senators of the 8th Senate also sent their condolences to their colleague, Senator Ibn Na’Allah.

Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un! My heartfelt prayers are with my friend, Senator Bala Ibn Na’Allah of Kebbi State, over the sad demise of his dear son, Captain Abdulkarim Bala Na’Allah.

I pray that Almighty Allah grants Captain Na’Allah a place amongst the righteous ones in Al Jannah Firdaus, and gives Senator Na’Allah and his family the much-needed strength that they need at this difficult time.

Abubakar Bukola Saraki

The news of the killing of Captain Abdulkarim Bala Ibn Na’Allah the son of Senator Bala Na’Allah in Malali GRA Kaduna is tragic and https:///IoASFsri22 used to be the outskirts of our city that is unsafe and now it has gotten into the City.May Allah forgive his soul.Amin.

Senator Shehu Sani

I just received news of the killing of Captain Abdulkarim Bala Na Allah, son of my colleague and friend Senator Bala Na’Allah. Captain Na Allah was a jolly fellow with a great heart. His death saddens me. My condolences to his loved ones and family.