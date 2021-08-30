Monday, August 30, 2021
More
    Markets & InvestingNigeria Stock Exchange

    DANGCEM led 17 others to 0.40% equities market decline

    By Naija247news
    0
    4
    A logo sits on a glass panel in the reception area at the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) in Lagos, Nigeria, on Monday, Oct. 26, 2015. Nigeria plans to create a $25 billion fund with public and private financing to modernize infrastructure and avoid a recession, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said. Photographer: George Osodi/Bloomberg

    Must read

    Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
    Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

    The Nigeria bourse opened the new week on a negative sentiment following the price depreciation on the market’s blue-chip stocks such as DANGCEM, GTCO, ZENITHBANK and 15 others.

    Resultantly, the market performance indicators (All-Share Index and Market Cap.) declined by 158.98bps and ₦82.83 billion, representing a 0.40 percent dip to close at 39,326.67 and ₦20.49 trillion, respectively.

    → However, market activities were mixed, as the total volume traded appreciated by 29.27 percent, while the value of stocks traded on the exchange depreciated by 17.03 percent.

    A total of 301.01 million units of shares valued at ₦1.54 billion were traded in 4,714 deals.

    led the volume chart, accounting for 17.17 percent of the total volume of trades, followed by HONYFLOUR (14.53%), CHIPLC (5.85%), OANDO (5.35%), and UPDC (5.02%) to complete the top five on the volume chart.

    ZENITHBANK led the value chart with 14.35 percent of the total value of trade on the exchange.

    → HONYFLOUR led the advancers’ table with price appreciation of 9.86 percent, while CHAMPION led the decliners’ table as its share price declined by 7.73 percent to close at ₦2.03. other depreciated stocks are ETERNA (-7.20%), ETI (3.67%), DANGCEM (-2.64%), NEM (-1.53%), ACCESS (-1.10%), ZENITHBANK (-0.61%) and GTCO (-0.18%) amongst others.

    → We expect investors to reverse the negative sentiment in the next trading day, taking advantage of price depreciation in market bellwethers.

    Previous articleMilitary Aircraft Raid Bandits’ Camp, Kill 11 in Batsari, Katsina State
    Next articleExplosion in electronic payments powers start-up boom in Nigeria
    - Advertisement -spot_img

    More articles

    - Advertisement -spot_img

    Latest article

    © Naija247news Media All rights reserved.

    About Us

    Popular Category

    Editor Picks

    WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com