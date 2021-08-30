The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, has threatened that any civil servant who failed to report to work today (Monday), will be sacked and not paid salary.

Note, the Indigenous People of Biafra (ipob) had on July 30th declared a sit-at-home protest to hold every Monday from August 9. And was later suspended.

The indigenous people of Biafra (ipob) said it declared the protest over the arrest and detention of there leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Meanwhile the indigenous people of Biafra (ipob) had suspended the sit at home protest, but despite the suspension of the sit-at-home protest on August 23, the Biafra residents had took it upon there self’s to proceed with the protest.

Speaking ahead of another Monday, Umahi on Sunday, August 29, frowned at those still observing the protests and gave a stern warning.

Umahi, who spoke during an All Progressives Congress stakeholders meeting, in Abakaliki, the state capital, said, “Any shop that is not opened tomorrow must be taken over by the government. Our South-East is about to be destroyed, but we have to fight to stop it.

“A lot of federal agencies have placed Ebonyi State on red alert. I give you an example, the Aviation Ministry; it took me going to Abuja before they were able to come to give certain approvals for our airport.

“The other Monday, not this immediate past one, many civil servants did not go to work. We decided not to pay them, but the spirit of God prevailed and we paid them. But anybody who fails to go to work tomorrow (Monday) will definitely cease to be a civil servant. The security agencies must take note of this.”