Education, Northern Nigeria, Banditry and Backwardness

More than 99.99% of the murderous armed bandits presently terrorizing the North have not seen the four walls of a classroom. They are stalk illiterates.

For those who studied Physics in High School we can remember the Newton’s Third Law of Motion:

“To Every Action there is an Equal and Opposite Reaction”

When you failed to educate them, the “Equal and Opposite Reaction” is that they became armed bandits. They invade schools and kidnap hundreds of innocent school children. They attack Villages in hundreds on Bikes, loot all the valuables, rape women, girls and boys, and burn down the Villages. Hundreds are presently in their captivity.

What do you think the present more than 10 million Out-of-school Children in North Nigeria will do in the next 10 to 20 years? Another insurgency? Another armed banditry?

The time to act is NOW! Hold the extremely wicked and corrupt Northern Oligarchy accountable. Northern Nigeria MUST invest in Education for a better future. #BokoHaram insurgency destroyed more than 500 schools in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa states.

Assessment:

Millions of students are presently at home due to the threats of armed banditry in the North. The final exams these students will write with their Southern counterparts is one and the same. Their Southern counterparts are presently in school while they are at home. Think of the damage! Think!!!

Conclusion:

If these illiterate bandits were educated, more than 90% of them will never be bandits. The North failed them. Backwardness in Education is destroying the North. And the extremely wicked and corrupt Northern Oligarchy is the biggest enemy of Education in Northern Nigeria because illiterates are easily brainwashed, controlled and manipulated by them.

The North is dying…..

On a final note, In Islam the seeking of knowledge is obligatory for all male and female. This is an authentic Hadith in both Sunni and Shia sources. Majority of people in Northern Nigeria are Muslims. Why are we backward educationally? Why

Harun Elbinawi

elbinawi@yahoo.com

Elbinawi.