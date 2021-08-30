Monday, August 30, 2021
More
    NationalRegions

    Emir Sanusi: Why Gen.Abacha Locked Me Up In Sokoto Prison

    By Naija247news
    0
    7

    Must read

    Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
    Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

    By Sunday Michael Ogwu

    SUB: The former Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi 11, has opened up on how General Sani Abacha, former military Head of State, locked him up…

    The former Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi 11, has opened up on how General Sani Abacha, former military Head of State, locked him up in Sokoto Prison.

    Sanusi disclosed this at a triple fold event to mark his 60th birthday.

    At the event, where HHMS11 SDG challenge, a United Nations initiative which he chairs the advisory council, was launched, Sanusi said he was accused of being a threat to national security at the time.

    He also made some interesting revelation about his life.

    “Not many people know that between June 1995 and June 1996, I was in Sokoto prison as a threat to national security under General Abacha,” he said.

    Previous articleMany Nigerians In Prison For Being Poor – NHRC Boss
    Next articleUzodimma’s Political Opponents Clone Newspaper Headline
    - Advertisement -spot_img

    More articles

    - Advertisement -spot_img

    Latest article

    © Naija247news Media All rights reserved.

    About Us

    Popular Category

    Editor Picks

    WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com