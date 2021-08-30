Emir Sanusi: Why Gen.Abacha Locked Me Up In Sokoto Prison

By Sunday Michael Ogwu

The former Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi 11, has opened up on how General Sani Abacha, former military Head of State, locked him up in Sokoto Prison.

Sanusi disclosed this at a triple fold event to mark his 60th birthday.

At the event, where HHMS11 SDG challenge, a United Nations initiative which he chairs the advisory council, was launched, Sanusi said he was accused of being a threat to national security at the time.

He also made some interesting revelation about his life.

“Not many people know that between June 1995 and June 1996, I was in Sokoto prison as a threat to national security under General Abacha,” he said.