ISWAP Attacks Rann in Kala Balge in Borno State

Terrorists from the Islamic State of West African Province, ISWAP have attacked a military Unit and other premises in Rann, the administrative headquarters of Kala-Balge local government Area of Borno State

Rann is about 350km from Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

Sources told Naija247news that the ISWAP fighters in large number gained access into the main town while shooting sporadically.

Some residents, mostly civilians escaped to the bush while humanitarian workers were seen moving towards Cameroon

More detail later