Amid the recent killings in Jos, Plateau State, the Special Task Force, Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), has warned residents against defending themselves against the assailants unleashing mayhem in the state.

Naija247news learned that residents think Fulani herdsmen were responsible for the crises, which have seen no less than 23 persons dead and several others injured.

In a statement addressed to the residents, Ishaku Takwa, the media officer of the task force faulted the consistent call on residents of the state to defend themselves, saying such calls would escalate the security challenges bedeviling the state.

While urging citizens of the state to continue to give support to security agencies toward restoring lasting peace and security in the state, Takwa advised them to shun violence, hatred and tolerate one another for peace to reign.

The statement read: “We have noted several reports in the media by some highly placed individuals calling on law-abiding citizens of Plateau to resort to defending themselves in the face of the security challenges experienced in the state.

“We wish to assure the good people of the state that OPSH is committed to protecting the lives and property of all.

“We have improved on our responses to distress calls and several attacks were prevented from happening lately.

“These successes were possible due to the trust and provision of timely and credible information from the good people of the state.

“We, therefore, urge law-abiding citizens of the state not to take laws into their hands but to continue to provide us with such information to enable us to protect communities from attacks.”