JUST IN: Residents On The Run As Boko Haram Terrorists Overrun RANN

Some residents are currently on the run after suspected Boko Haram terrorists attacked RANN, headquarters of Kala Balge, Borno state, Igbere TV has learnt.

According to our source, “a big fightback involving the Airforce is on to reclaim the army base.”

Meanwhile, community leaders in Borno State, on Sunday, agreed to the return of repentant Boko Haram terrorists into their communities.

The decision was taken at a stakeholders meeting to discuss the prevailing security situation in the state.

The meeting was organised by the government of Borno State.

The Borno government confirmed that at least 3,000 persons who were members of the armed opposition group have laid down their arms and surrendered to the Nigerian military.

Governor Babagana Zulum, who presided over the meeting, disclosed that apart from the 3,000 ex-terrorists currently in the custody of the government, another 900 confirmed members of Boko Haram have surrendered to the Cameroonian forces.

Governor Zulum said the stakeholders meeting became necessary following the mixed reactions that recently trailed the mass surrender of former Boko Haram fighters.

Zulum said the government needed to involve all stakeholders in Borno in the decision-making process on how to deal with the repentant insurgents.

Various stakeholders at the meeting which lasted five hours presented their views on how the former terrorists should be accepted and treated in society.

At the end of the meeting, which was attended by many government functionaries, religious and traditional rulers, security operatives and members of the civil society, the gathering issued a communique detailing their resolve to accept the repentant insurgents. They, however, gave conditions that must be met before the remorseful terrorists are accepted into various communities.