Kaduna state: Bandits Kill Two In Kajuru

Suspected bandits have killed two persons as military troops rescue three in separate attacks in Kajuru and Jema’a Local Government areas of Kaduna State

A source told Naija247news in Kaduna on Sunday that bandits attacked Makoro village in Kajuru on Saturday night, shot two persons; Mr. Gideon Mumini and Barnabas Ezra to death.

ASP Mohammed Jalige, Kaduna Police Public Relations officer did not pick his calls and did not respond to text messages sent to him for confirmation.

However, Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr. Samuel Aruwan confirmed the attack and killings in a statement on Sunday

He said security agencies have reported to the state government that bandits killed two persons in Makoro Iri village of Kajuru LGA.

The statement further said, the bandits invaded the remote village and shot dead two persons; Gideon Mumini and Barnabas Ezra.

He further said troops of Operation Safe Haven rescued three travellers from armed bandits along the Gidan Waya- Godogodo road in Jema’a LGA.

“The travellers were abducted by armed bandits who barricaded the road, Troops responded to a distress call and pursued the bandits, rescued; Jibril Salisu, Happy Sunday Ruth Dauda ” the statement said

He said, the rescued travellers’ vehicle, a Peugeot 307, was also recovered.

Mr. Aruwan said, Governor Nasir El-Rufai who was sad over the killings, prayed for the repose of the victims’ souls, just as he sent condolences to their families.

“Responding to the report of the rescue in Jema’a LGA, the Governor commended the troops for the swift response. He thanked them for their determined efforts in rescuing the three commuters, and their sustaining of search-and-rescue operations in the area.” The statement further said