Masquerades Enforce Sit-At-Home Order In Nsukka Despite Suspension

Masquerades surfaced in Nsukka, Enugu State to enforce weekly sit-at-home order by IPOB, Naija247news reports.

Despite the suspension of the order, many streets in major areas in the South East remain deserted as residents are afraid to leave their homes today, August 30.

Also, there have been reports of masquerades parading the streets to deter people from going about their businesses.

They have reportedly threatened that anyone caught going out will be flogged.

The sit-at-home order was declared to protest the arrest of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu. It was later suspended but residents say this is only in words as people fear they will be attacked if they open their shops or offices.