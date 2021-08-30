Middle Belt group rebuke presidency over media attacks on Gov. Ortom

The Middle Belt Movement for Justice and Peace, MBMJP, has said that the recent media attack launched on Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state by the Presidency was counterproductive as it further pitched Nigerians against the federal government.

The group advised the federal government to earnestly address the issues raised by the Governor rather than embarking on media attacks that would only serve to demean the government before majority of Nigerians who have rallied round the Benue Governor for his forthrightness.

The MBMJP in a statement issued in Makurdi by the Convener, Joe Bukka and Secretary, Josiah Songuh was reacting to the recent media outing of Presidential spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu who while reacting to an interview granted to Channels Television by the Governor, accused him among others of instigating killings in the state and country.

According to the Middle Belt group, “Nigerians are not happy with what is happening in our country today. And surprisingly most of our leaders who should be heard are keeping mute for reasons no one can tell.

“The level of insecurity in this country under the watch of this APC led federal government has gotten out of hand. Nigerians can no longer sleep with their two eyes closed; and to worsen our misery, prices of goods and serves including food is out of the reach of the patient masses.

Those who should speak are pretending that all is well and the only one who is crying out on behalf of Nigerians is coming under attack by the presidency.

“That was the worst decision made by the President’s media handler because attacking Ortom will earn you resentment, hatred and abhorrence from majority of Nigeria who have come to love him immensely for his forthrightness. All they needed to do was to address the issues raised by the Governor.

“Ortom is the only one speaking for the voiceless Nigerians and majority of Nigerians see him as a symbol of strength and courage because he speaks nothing but the truth to power. This can be confirmed through an opinion poll.

“So if you attack him you are only doing yourself a disservice, Nigerians will resent you the more because he has not asked for anything outside seeking justice, equity and fairness for all Nigerians in the face of what this federal government has subjected Nigerians to.

“Nigerians are going through unbearable pains due to the abysmal performance of the present government, the administration should sit up and listen to wise counsel in order to get the country out of the woods or go down in history as the worst government we have ever had.”

Vanguard News Nigeria