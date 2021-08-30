Military Aircraft Raid Bandits’ Camp, Kill 11 in Batsari, Katsina State

At least, 11 bandits were eliminated in Katsina State yesterday by the Air Task Force of the Nigerian military, Naija247news reports.

It was gathered that two fighter and attack jets of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) raided the bandits’ camp at Garin Magaji and Gariyal villages, in the Batsari local government area of the State.

A military source told Newsmen that aggressive bombardments of the NAF jets at the weekend also led to the destruction of houses, suspected to be hideouts of the criminals.

“Those killed were members of the bandits’ camp led by one Audu Lunkai,” he said.