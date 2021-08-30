Nigeria Will Crack Down on Anyone Misusing 5G Technology – Pantami

Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Pantami says Nigeria is ensuring that 5G technology is not exploited after it goes into effect.

Pantami spoke when he received the Security and Emergency Managememt Award (SAEMA) for his implementation of policies against cyber attacks and related crimes.

Executive Secretary, Centre for Crisis Communication (CCC), Air Commmodore Yusuf Anas Retired commended the minister for facilitating projects protecting internet users and countering criminals’ activities.

The CCC boss noted that establishment of the Computer Emergency Response and Readiness Team (CERRT) had increased Nigeria’s cybersecurity capacity.

The CERRT, domiciled at the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), monitors the cyberspace to detect and mitigate potential threats and attacks.

Anas also hailed the upgrade and activation Emergency Communication Centres (ECCs) by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

In his remarks, Pantami recalled that since assuming office, security agencies have been getting the ministry’s support regarding technology.

“It is their work to leverage technology, it is not our duty to say this is what to achieve. What they require, we have provided 100 per cent and we will continue to do that”, he said.

On 5G technology deployment, the minister explained that the government started the process in 2020 but was confronted with the COVID-19 conspiracy theory.

Pantami cited the declaration by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) that 5G and coronavirus were noted related.