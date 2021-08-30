Security Operatives Seal Plateau House Of Assembly Complex

Pressure seems to be building up in Plateau State as security operatives have sealed the State House of Assembly complex.

Speaker of the Assembly, Hon. Abok Ayuba, disclosed this on Monday while appearing as a guest on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily.

Hon Ayuba alleged that the forced closure of the state parliament was the making of the present government, adding that it is unconstitutional to bar legislators from carrying out their legislative duties.

“As I am speaking to you now, the House of Assembly is under siege by the security because we spoke and because we are standing for the people.

“They have sent security there that nobody should go to the House, can you imagine?

“We feel that the Executive are not respecters of the law, they do not respect the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” the lawmaker opined.

This development is coming a few days after the State Assembly put out a statement urging the people of Plateau State to defend themselves against the threats they have faced in recent times.

According to Hon. Ayuba, the call became pertinent because the lawmakers did not believe that the governor was doing enough.

“We are not saying the people should carry arms against anybody, the people should defend themselves, they should carry arms and stay awake and not sleep.

“Plateau people wish the governor would speak for them just as he spoke for the people who were killed in Rukuba road early this month,” the legislator stressed.

He added that “We brought him in to defend the people of Plateau State. We did not say he should defend Mr A and leave Mr. B. He should defend the people of Plateau State.”

The Speaker made his remarks alongside Hon. Bitrus Kaze, who represented the people of Jos South/East Federal Constituency in the National Assembly between 2011 and 2015, and the State Commissioner for Information, Hon. Dan Majang.

In reaction to the said siege of the Assembly, Mr Majang said the move, which is condemnable, could be the work of overzealous security personnel.

He assured that appropriate measures would be taken against such individuals if they acted without proper direction.

https://www.channelstv.com/2021/08/30/pressure-mounts-as-security-operatives-seal-plateau-assembly-complex/