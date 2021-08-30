Senator Olalekan Mustapha Facilitates Makun Omi Erosion Control Project

…as Contractor moves to site to commence work immediately.

A project of 6.4km stretch along Riverine Community of Makun Omi-Efinre-Atijere in Ogun Waterside area in Ogun East Senatorial District has been facilitated by the lawmaker representing Ogun East at the Red chamber of the National Assembly,Senator Olalekan Mustapha.

The project is expected to assist in checking environmental degradation by preventing flooding in the area and reduce the havoc caused in the area during the raining season.

The Permanent Secretary,Ecological Funds Office Dr Habeebat Lawal was represented by the Deputy Director, File Erosion Flood Control by Engr Udochie Nwachukwu said it was necessary for people of the area to protect the Makun Omi erosion control project and support the contractors in ensuring prompt completion of work in no distant time.

It was noted that due process was followed in situating the ecological intervention project and urged the residents of proper maintenance of the utility in a bid to prevent flooding and keep the environment safe.

In his speech,Senator Olalekan Mustapha applauded the project by noting that the project was facilitated to address the perennial problem of erosion by the people of his constituency. There is a very big problem of erosion in this area so the need to facilitate the project is highly important.

The contractor, Engr. David Folorusho promised there will be adequate attention will be paid to quality job delivery and he solicited the cooperation of the people on proper maintenance of the facility.

During the Stakeholders meeting at the Palace of the Osobia of Makun-Omi,Oba Kazeem Salami expressed delight that the project will reduce the environmental challenges confronting the people. He also emphasized the need to sustain the harmonous relationship between the contractors handling the project and the residence.

Prominent sons and daughters of the town including a veteran Journalist,Chief Gbenga Onayiga witnessed the ceremony as the people express optimism that the project scheduled to be completed within twelve months would offer lasting solution to the lingering problem of erosion in the area.