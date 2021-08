Last week, The Nigeria equity market grew marginally by 0.01% week-on-week as the market indicators rose in three of the five trading days. The marginal growth was impacted by gains in the financial and Oil & Gas sectors.

Accordingly, the All-Share Index increased by 2.57 basis points, representing a climb of 0.01% to close at 39,485.65, while the Market Capitalization gained ₦1.41 million, representing a growth of 0.01%, to close at ₦20.57 trillion.