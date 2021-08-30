Monday, August 30, 2021
More
    NationalRegions

    Tajudeen Bakare: Why I Did Not Disappear When Police Arrested Me – Ogboni Leader

    By Naija247news
    0
    3

    Must read

    Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
    Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

    Tajudeen Bakare, the leader of Ogboni group, who was arrested in July during the Yoruba Nation rally in Ojota, Lagos, has said that he decided against disappearing when police seized him.

    According to him, due to the fact that he was arrested alongside some other persons, he deemed it fit not to disappear.

    Bakare said he is bewildered about the murder charges leveled against him by the state’s authorities, considering he had no gun in his possession during the time of his arrest.

    ”We were not arrested at the Yoruba Nation rally ground. And I did not kill anybody. Or how is it possible for someone who does not have a gun on him to shoot another person to death?” Bakare said in a recent interview with BBC News Yoruba.

    Bakare submitted that still, he is not deterred, and in the event another Yoruba Nation rally happens, he will be actively present.

    Previous articleYORUBA NATION: Court Extends Order Restraining DSS, AGF From Arresting Sunday Igboho
    Next articleKunle Olawunmi Wanted By Defence Intelligence Agency Over Channels TV Interview
    - Advertisement -spot_img

    More articles

    - Advertisement -spot_img

    Latest article

    © Naija247news Media All rights reserved.

    About Us

    Popular Category

    Editor Picks

    WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com