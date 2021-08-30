Monday, August 30, 2021
More
    Top Stories

    VIDEO: “I Was Never Abducted, Sent To Spy On Dr.maduka’

    By Naija247news
    0
    4

    Must read

    Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
    Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

    A 14 Year old boy, Joshua Chimuanya Iheukwumere, has denied reports on the social media that he was abducted by Dr.Godwin Maduka and 10 others.

    In a video where he made his confession, Iheukwumere refuted the abduction claims, saying he was rather sent to spy on Dr.Godwin Maduka’s brother, Igwe Barrister by some persons from Nkehere community.

    He mentioned four persons, including Nwankwo Ikpo and Joseph Ahunaya, as those who sent him on the spy mission.

    He revealed that he was disguised as a woman and a ladder given to him to climb into the residence of Igwe Barrister for the spying mission.

    The video clip also revealed two men nabbed alongside the 14 Year Old boy.

    Reacting to the video clip, the media office of Dr.Maduka, in a statement in Awka, said Dr.Maduka has been vindicated by the confession of the 14 Year old boy as seen on the video clip.

    “This proves that some desperate political actors can go any mile just to tarnish the image of Dr. Godwin Maduka because of his winning the Anambra State governorship election.

    “Those he had lied and linked Dr.Maduka to non existent abduction of the boy are the ones who went to court with these false allegations.

    “We remain hopeful that the learned Justices of the Anambra State High Court, will do justice to this matter now that the facts and evidence are clear for all to see”

    Watch video:

    Previous articleHope uzodimma hires ‘barnished Otokoto boys’ to help in fight against IPOB/ESN
    Next articleDHQ denies shooting at cargo boat in Port Harcourt
    - Advertisement -spot_img

    More articles

    - Advertisement -spot_img

    Latest article

    © Naija247news Media All rights reserved.

    About Us

    Popular Category

    Editor Picks

    WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com