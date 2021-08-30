We Will Fight To Make Osinbajo Succeeds Buhari In 2023- APC Chieftains

As the race for the 2023 presidential election continues to gain momentum, some key chieftains of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) have vowed not to retrace their steps in supporting Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

The key members of the platform of the Progressive Consolidation Group (PCG) made this remark at the weekend.

They made the declaration during a courtesy visit to the Governor of Katsina State, Alhaji Aminu Bello Masari, and the Emir of Daura Emirate, Alhaji Faruk Umar Faruk.

The political team also had a meeting with APC’s top members from all the 34 local councils in the state.

Speaking, the PCG leader, Aliyu Rabiu Kurfi, told reporters in Abuja that the parley with party stakeholders was held very successfully.

According to him, the success they have recorded so far in the mobilization efforts towards ensuring that Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, succeeds President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023 is a goose sign.

In his words: “We deeply appreciate the warmth and hospitality offered by the people and government of Katsina state during our visit to Government House, Katsina last Friday, as well as our visit to His Royal Majesty, the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Faruk Umar Faruk, last Saturday.”

“Governor Masari personally received us and advised us to also apply our members’ energies towards further strengthening the APC nationwide.

” Our Royal father, the Emir of Daura, also heard our genuinely patriotic reasons for making Professor Yemi Osinbajo our preference for the leadership of Nigeria, and while he is not a politician, he noted the excellent working relationship between both President Buhari and the VP, Professor Osinbajo, ‘he said.

Shedding more light on why the team is supporting Professor Yemi Osinbajo, PCG’s National Secretary, Dr. Eli Dibia, stressed the need to sustain the successes recorded by the Buhari-led administration.

He said: “As everyone knows, we started our awareness of good governance in March 2019, with a collective resolve to promote our great party, APC, so as to ensure that our party again produces Nigeria’s next President in 2023.”

“Looking at the extant developmental challenges that the country is contending with, it is only wise for the party to choose the most qualified and most acceptable candidate to sustain and improve on the positive gains, achievements, and legacies of President Muhammadu Buhari,” the scribe said.