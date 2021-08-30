By Peter Duru – Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state, weekend said the legal team of the People Democratic Party, PDP, is working round the clock to resolve the legal issues that generated the injunctions and counter injunctions by members saying such disputes are similar to the disagreements between the tongue and the teeth which are always resolved amicably.

The Governor who spoke to reporters at the Makurdi airport shortly on arrival from scheduled PDP meetings in Abuja appealed to Nigerians to keep faith with the party as it repositions ahead of the 2023 general elections.

He maintained that the woeful performance of the ruling All Progressives Congress Congress, APC, had made it imperative for the PDP to reposition itself in order to take over power in 2023 and re-enact the remarkable performance of the PDP years when the prices of goods and service were within the reach of the ordinary man.

He said “we have issues of injunctions and counter injunctions and all that. I think our legal team is working to resolve the issues concerned. The PDP is a family and we all know that between the tongue and the teeth there are occasional problems, that is similar to what happened in our party.

“We are in the process of resolving all our issues because we want to properly reposition the party as a platform for Nigerians to fall back on, based on the abysmal performance of the All Progressives Congress, APC, led administration that has failed in almost all areas.

“It is in just very few areas that we can say that they have done one or two things but honestly if we must rate the performance of APC we may score them about 26 percent because they have failed and they are not willing to listen to advise or wise counsel from some of us who are on ground, in order to ensure that we have a better country.

“So there will be NEC meeting Saturday and the meeting will put in place the convention committee and various other committees and subcommittees that would be required to ensure that first of all you clear the outstanding of the Congresses from various states and then work towards our national convention.

“We are on track and we are determined not to fail Nigerians who are eagerly waiting for the PDP to take over power and re-enactment those years of exceptional leadership that gave Nigerians good life when prices of food, goods and services were within the reach of the ordinary man.”

