2023: Northern Group Commences Food Distribution In Support Of Senator Kalu

Various campaign groups in some Northern states have indicated interest to support Sen. Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, Chief Whip of the Nigerian Senate if he indicates interest in running for office of the President in 2023.

The prominent northern stakeholders have concluded plans to make a massive political movement for Kalu, a former governor of Abia state by distributing food items on his behalf.

This exercise is scheduled to commence in Kano and Maiduguri in support of the eminent businessman and detribalized politician Senator Orji Uzor Kalu towards the 2023 Presidential election.

Although this is not the first time prominent Northern elite will be making practical steps to show their full support for Kalu, the latest development is coming barely weeks after former Nigeria Military President, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB) endorsed Senator Kalu for President citing his youthfulness, economic experience, exposure and understanding of Nigeria.

Speaking on behalf of others during a press conference held in Maiduguri on Monday, the coordinator of the Northern Stakeholders, Alhaji Isah Ibrahim Issa stated that the group is set to go all out for Kalu because of his leadership acumen, capacity, dexterity, and contacts to be Nigeria’s President.

According to him, “Nigeria is like a wounded lion that needs healing, otherwise would die notwithstanding it’s rating as the strongest animal.

“Uzor Kalu is the man Nigeria needs to get healing. He is the only detribalized Nigerian that all other ethnic groups would be comfortable with. His business acumen will help our economy and he will unite this country like never before. This is the reason we are putting in our resources because it’s in the interest of all of us. Our sensitization will start here in Maiduguri since it is his home and we will proceed to Kano and then other places.” He said.

This newspaper recalls that Ibrahim Babangida had in the latest interview aired on AIT, specifically mentioned Senator Orji Uzor Kalu as a potential candidate who possesses the right qualities to become Nigeria’s next President.

IBB as he is fondly called had earlier recommended that the next president should be in his 60s, adding that persons with contacts across the nation and who had been traversing the geo-political zones, marketing their acceptability and capacity is what Nigeria needs at the moment

Though Orji Kalu on his part has not indicated an intention to throw his hat into the Presidential contest, however, sources close to Kalu suggest that he may likely contest for the top seat in 2023. Kalu on his part has reiterated his intention to return to the Red Chambers for Abia North Senatorial zone.