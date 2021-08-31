Akeredolu signs anti-open grazing bill today

The Ondo State Governor Mr Rotimi Akeredolu would sign the anti-open grazing bill to law on Tuesday.

This was contained in a statement issued by the state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr Donald Ojogo on Monday

Ojogo said , “ In line with the resolution of the Southern Governors Forum at its last meeting in Lagos, the Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN will tomorrow (Tuesday), August 31, 2021, sign the Anti-open grazing Bill into law. “