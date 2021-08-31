Bandits Kill Zamfara Government Official, Businesswoman

The incident happened on Sunday evening and those killed include an engineer and Director of Works at Kaura Namoda Local Government Area, Umaru Nabita Moriki and a local businesswoman identified as Hajia Rumba Jengeru.

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have killed two travellers along Zamfara Road.

The incident happened on Sunday evening and those killed include an engineer and Director of Works at Kaura Namoda Local Government Area, Umaru Nabita Moriki and a local businesswoman identified as Hajia Rumba Jengeru.

The gunmen were said to have “opened fire on the travellers on the Kaura Namoda-Moriki-Shinkafi Road”.

A former sole administrator of Shinkafi Local Government Area was also caught in the attack but escaped with minor injuries.

The incident comes a few weeks after bandits killed 13 persons, including a mother and her infant in Randa, Dansadau district of the Maru Local Government Area.

Deadly attacks have raged across Zamfara state where bandits have thrived.

Farming and herding communities in the state have long been terrorised by gangs who raid villages, stealing cattle and kidnapping residents for ransom.

In 2019, the state government entered a peace agreement with the gunmen.

About 15 brand new Hilux vehicles and cash gifts were also given to leaders of different ‘repentant’ gangs of bandits by the governor in 2020.

But despite all these, communities in the state are still being attacked and residents kidnapped and/or killed.