Tuesday, August 31, 2021
    Buhari Condemns Gruesome Murder of Sen. Bala Na’Allah’s Son, Again Seeks Public Support For Security Agencies

    President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed “deep sorrow” following the killing of Captain Abdulkareem, the first son of Senator Bala Na’Allah in Kaduna.

    “The death of Abdulkareem is another tragic chapter in our current security challenges, but I reassure Nigerians that my commitment to protect the lives and property of all Nigerians remains unwavering,” the President stated.

    “I’m saddened by the tragic loss of Abdulkareem and other victims of violence and I wish to appeal to Nigerians to help our security agencies with intelligence in order to track down and bring these terrorist gangs to justice,” he further stressed.

    According to President Buhari, “human intelligence is essential to the efforts to defeat these criminals; those who work as informants for criminals are destroying their own communities for the sake of pitiful financial gratification.”
    The President prayed to Almighty Allah to repose the soul of the late Abdulkareem and give Senator Bala Na’Allah and his family as well as their friends the strength to bear the “very painful loss.”

    Garba Shehu

    Senior Special Assistant to the President

    (Media & Publicity)

    August 30, 2021

