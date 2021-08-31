The Federal High Court in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, has granted an order restraining Edo Governor Godwin Obaseki and the Edo government from enforcing the covid-19 vaccine on residents.

It was learnt that the state government is planning to implement a directive that all residents who have not taken COVID-19 vaccines should be prevented from accessing churches, mosques, banks, event centres, and other public places from the middle of September.

While arguing the motions, the applicant’s lead counsel, Echezona Etiaba, (SAN), urged the court to order the parties to maintain the status quo pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice, for the enforcement of the applicant’s fundamental human rights.

The orders, as prayed, were granted by the Vacation Judge at the FHC, Port Harcourt, Justice Stephen Dalyop Pam.

The court subsequently adjourned till September 10 for a hearing on the substantive motion.

Obaseki had ordered: “From the second week of September 2021, large gatherings will only be accessible by those who have at least taken one dose/jab of the vaccine.”

From the second week of September 2021, people will not be allowed into worship centres (churches and mosques), event centres, and receptions without showing proof of vaccination cards.

“From the middle of September 2021, you can no longer access banking services if you have not been vaccinated.”

Obaseki declared the State Government would push for vaccination to build immunity against COVID-19 while indicating the target was to vaccinate 60 per cent of the population by 2022.