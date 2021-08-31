……..battle to retain Lagos power base on the cards

In what can be described as expensive pilgrimages to the ailing self styled President of the ‘Independent Territory of Lagos Nigeria’; officials of Lagos State Government, have continued to throng the London convalescing home of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress National Leader.

The pilgrimage started with the Executive Governor of Lagos State His Excellency Babajide Olushola Sanwo-Olu, who flew into the United Kingdom mainly to douse the rumoured passing away of the politician and former Governor of the State.

Governor Sanwo-Olu came back with photos and videos. Tinubu Media Office released a press statement thereafter affirming the facts that Tinubu is merely on his routine annual holiday, he is alive, he never visited the doctors, not to talk of having any surgery.

This visit blazed the trail for other public office holders in Lagos State scheduled visits to the strongman of Lagos politics. James Abiodun Faleke member Federal House of Representatives (Ikeja Federal Constituency) followed swiftly. He came back with stories of Tinubu’s perfect health.

President Muhammadu Buhari’s who was in London also on routine visit stopped by at Tinubu’s residence, and his shocking appearance with a walking aid put paid to the lies spun out by Tinubu’s handlers. It was now apparent that Tinubu was is in London on matters that bordered on his personal health.

Institutions of public services that have sent ‘Get well’ parties to Tinubu in London with chartered jets according airport manifest, include Conference 57 led by Hon Kolade Alabi, Lagos State House of Assembly led by Rt Hon Idowu Mudashiru Obasa, the latest being Lagos State Executive Council led by Deputy Governor Kadiri Obafemi Hamzat and Alhaji Mutiu Are Secretary of Lagos State Governors Advisory Council (GAC).

Others on schedule include representatives of bodies of former Sole Administrators, Executives Secretaries, National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) among others.

Political watchers in Lagos State and residents have decried the expensive ‘get well’ tourism jamboree by serving and appointed public officers in Lagos State are embarking on, in a period when resident doctors are on strike and COVID-19 pandemic is resurgent. Lagosians are worried that this “tourism” to london is costing the State Government huge costs in travel protocols and logistics and bringing governance in the State to a standstill. Tinubu should stop this charade !!!

Akinfemwa Olulade offered this medium that these visitors are not in London for Tinubu’s personal sake, but on lobby mission toward 2023 presidential elections to assess Tinubu’s state of physical readiness, to determine where to stake their markers.

“Lagos gubernatorial election is also on the horizon, as the Chief of Staff Tayo Ayinde, Deputy Governor Kadiri Obafemi Hamzat , Hakeem Muri Okunola and other clandestine and shadowy lobbyists were in London to consolidate on who will emerge APC standard bearer for Lagos State, especially in view of the power structure being structured with the ongoing congresses in Lagos State APC. It is now clear that the battle on who will get power in 2023 is on the table and the flight to heathrow London to see the “Queen“ has everything to do with this”.