NDA invasion: More troubles coming, Father Mbaka warns Nigerians

THE Spiritual Director, Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria, AMEN, Rev. Father Ejike Mbaka, has said that the attack on the Nigerian Defence Academy was just the beginning of what will befall Nigeria if the regime of President, Major General Muhammad Buhari (retd.) did not change and God did not intervene.

He also called on the Federal Government to release the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, from detention.

Mbaka, who made the call in a homily during Sunday mass, queried whether the attack on the NDA was carried out by the IPOB leader.

He warned that the attack on the NDA was still elementary to what would happen if something drastic was not done urgently to avert it.

In the homily, which had gone viral, Mbaka stated, “Did you not hear that yesterday (Saturday), bandits entered into our most secured place in this country, Nigerian Defence Academy? The NDA, the impenetrable place in Nigeria and killed some Nigerian military officers.

“And people are still talking of Father Mbaka and Adoration. And some Catholics are still attacking the worship of Blessed Sacrament through adoration; what are they going there to do? The country is sinking just as I told them last time. The arrest of Nnamdi Kanu; will it solve any problem? Will it stop any agitation? Now, the attack on the NDA; is it Nnamdi Kanu now?

“Is it not better he is released. Since he is still under their custody and NDA could be perforated, violated and mesmerised, what is the hope of this country if it can happen in Nigeria Defence Academy? Where else is safe?

“As I told you people last two months that what you are seeing is just the beginning of the trouble and that the main trouble is coming. This one that they did (NDA attack) is just the elementary part of it. The secondary part of it is still coming.

“I am only asking God to intervene because what is happening in Afghanistan right now; if God is not ready to help us, Nigeria’s situation will be worse in the future. You are free to attack Father Mbaka and criticize me, that one is your problem.

“I am doing my prophetic work, and I don’t need apology or affirmation or support or approval from anybody apart from the Holy Spirit who sent me on this risky assignment. Even if I want to stop it, I can’t even stop it.”