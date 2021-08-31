Tuesday, August 31, 2021
    Nine Bandits Die In Kaduna During Fight Over Ransom Sharing Formula

    Nemesis has caught up with two groups of bandits in Giwa local government area of Kaduna State, who in a fratricidal gun duel killed nine of their fellows.

    Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan made this known in a statement.

    The commissioner said the cause of the fratricidal face-off was unclear but revolved around disagreement over sharing of accumulated ransoms during which one of the groups felt cheated.

    He said a credible human intelligence networks informed the Kaduna State Government of the development, which was further corroborated by security agencies.

    “Intelligence sources had reported that a notorious bandit known as ‘Godon Mota’ stormed Garke village last Wednesday with his gang and clashed with a rival bandit group, leading to the killing of nine members.

    “Acting Governor Dr Hadiza Balarabe noted the report with thanks and urged security agencies to sustain pressure towards the apprehending of criminal elements in the general area.

    “Investigations and security patrols are ongoing,” he said.

