Tuesday, August 31, 2021
    Obiano Commissions Facilities At COOUTH Awka (Photos, Video)

    Anambra State Government Commissions Facilities At COOUTH, Flags – Off Second Phase Of COVID-19 Vaccination

    Government of Anambra State has commissioned Mother and Child Referral Center situated at Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital, Amaku, Awka.

    During the occasion, the second phase of COVID-19 Vaccination in Anambra State was officially flagged – off.

    Governor Willie Obiano who performed the function also commissioned the Dialysis Center, Private Ward and 64 Scan CT Scan.

    The event attracted dignitaries including the State Executive Council members, political appointees, Traditional rulers, among others.

    Watch the new mother and child referral centre and aerial coverage of COOUTH Awka

